Expense and risk has kept many U.S. banks from modernizing their core systems, but executives at one community bank that completed the project this past summer say they are happier for having done it.
Ultimately, Two Rivers Financial Group in Burlington, Iowa, decided that keeping an old system would end up adding too much expense and risk of its own, said Kent Gaudian, the president and chief executive officer.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In