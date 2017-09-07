A wrongful-termination lawsuit against Banc of California is providing an alternative view of the chaos that engulfed the Irvine company earlier this year.
Jeffrey Seabold, a former Banc of California vice chairman, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Superior Court in California, alleging that the $10.4 billion-asset company breached his employment agreement, among other things. The lawsuit also leaves open the potential to add up to 10 individual defendants.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In