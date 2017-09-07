A wrongful-termination lawsuit against Banc of California is providing an alternative view of the chaos that engulfed the Irvine company earlier this year.

Jeffrey Seabold, a former Banc of California vice chairman, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Superior Court in California, alleging that the $10.4 billion-asset company breached his employment agreement, among other things. The lawsuit also leaves open the potential to add up to 10 individual defendants.