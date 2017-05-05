'Enormous, sometimes terrible power': Comments of the week Published May 05 2017, 8:30am EDT More in Monetary policy Financial inclusion Capital requirements Liquidity requirements Financial regulations Enforcement Fintech Mobile banking Regtech Compliance systems Federal Home Loan Banks Law and regulation Branch banking Consumer banking Email Share Share on Start Slideshow Adobe StockSlide 1 of 9Readers weigh in the effect of Federal Reserve actions on wealth distribution, how a new startup could reduce overdraft fees, Watson's attempts to catch rogue traders, and more. next
Comments