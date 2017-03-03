'In the worst cases, people die': Comments of the week Published March 03 2017, 8:30am EST More in Regulatory relief Regulatory reform Fintech Customer data AML Credit cards Loyalty and rewards Consumer banking Law and regulation Dodd-Frank Email Share Share on Start Slideshow Adobe StockSlide 1 of 9American Banker readers share their views on the most pressing banking topics of the week. Comments are excerpted from reader response sections of AmericanBanker.com articles and our social media platforms. next
Comments