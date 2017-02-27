For half a decade, big banks and retailers have been quarreling about the effects of government-imposed price caps on U.S. debit card fees.
The banks contend that merchants have pocketed a $42 billion-plus windfall in the years since the Federal Reserve capped the fees that big banks charge retailers whenever a customer pays with a debit card.
