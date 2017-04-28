'Why are they still being paid?': Comments of the week Published April 28 2017, 8:30am EDT More in Corporate governance Consumer banking Credit quality Dodd-Frank Interest rates Monetary policy Fintech regulations Finance and investment-related court cases Enforcement actions GSE reform Nonbank Email Share Share on Start Slideshow Adobe StockSlide 1 of 9Readers weigh in on Wells Fargo investors reelecting state regulators suing the OCC, Wells Fargo's annual meeting, ultralow interest rates and more. next
Comments