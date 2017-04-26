Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Financial services companies and groups are increasingly willing to take the regulatory regime to court in an effort to fight back against enforcement orders and new initiatives — and so far, they appear to be succeeding.

Two more players joined the fray on Wednesday, with the Conference of State Bank Supervisors suing to stop the development of a new fintech charter while Ocwen Financial pushed back against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by challenging its constitutionality.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial