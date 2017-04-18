Goldman Sachs Group reported the smallest increase in fixed-income trading among peers that have reported first-quarter results, citing weaker interest from clients in commodities and currencies.

The surprise results contrast with reports from Goldman Sachs’s three bigger competitors. Bank of America said Tuesday that its trading revenue climbed 29%, while JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup last week reported revenue from that business exceeded estimates.

“The operating environment was mixed, with client activity challenged in certain market-making businesses,” CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in describing first-quarter results. Bloomberg News

Goldman’s revenue from bond trading climbed 1% to $1.69 billion, the New York-based company said in a news release Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimated $2.03 billion. Shares of the company slid 2.2% to $221.21 in early trading at 7:44 a.m. in New York. The stock had dropped 5.5% this year through Monday.

However, its net income almost doubled to $2.26 billion, or $5.15 a share, from $1.14 billion, or $2.68 a share a year earlier. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was for adjusted earnings of $5.34 a share.

Companywide revenue rose 27% to $8.03 billion, compared with the $8.33 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Expenses increased 15 percent to $5.49 billion.

Bloomberg News