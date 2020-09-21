How we select the Best Credit Unions to Work For

This is Credit Union Journal's annual ranking of the Best Credit Unions to Work For.

To be eligible, credit unions must opt in to be considered, and there is no fee to participate. Participants also must have at least 25 employees working in the United States.

The analysis is performed with the Best Companies Group, which uses a two-step process to develop the list.

First, the company reviews employers’ benefits and workplace policies and practices.

Secondly, Best Companies Group completes extensive employee surveys, which are typically done online. The survey includes roughly 78 statements that employees respond to on a 5-point agreement scale. It also includes open-ended and demographic questions.

Some credit unions that apply may not rate high enough to qualify for the list. Participants may purchase an Employee Feedback Report.

For information on applying to next year's ranking of Credit Union Journal’s Best Credit Unions to Work For, please visit BestCreditUnionstoWorkFor.com.