Banks ready new tech tools to tackle debt collection
debt-080720-topten.jpeg
KeyBank, Regions and others are using self-service portals, robotic processing automation and virtual assistants to digitize the collections process and make it more humane in anticipation of rising delinquencies.

(Full story here.)
Google checking accounts: Why banks want in
google-080720-topten.png
The marketing and tech-sharing opportunities for Google's eight financial institution partners are captivating despite the risk of data privacy or other issues cropping up down the road.

(Full story here.)
More banks opt to sell PPP loans as heavy lifting nears
ppp-080720-topten.jpeg
Many sellers are ditching the loans to avoid the cumbersome forgiveness process. For others, the Paycheck Protection Program was never a strategic fit.

(Full story here.)
Banks get creative in containing hotel credit risk
hotel-080720-topten.jpeg
No two properties are alike, so lenders are tailoring their approaches for modification, forbearance and repayment of loans to a sector devastated by the pandemic.

(Full story here.)
As lawmakers weigh PPP reforms, bankers want them to think big
ppp2-080720-topten.jpeg
Besides reauthorizing the Paycheck Protection Program, Congress should upgrade the loan forgiveness process, offer businesses the chance to take out a second loan and ensure the pricing satisfies lenders, bankers say.

(Full story here.)
Google teams with more banks in offering digital accounts
google2-080720-topten.jpeg
Five banks, including BBVA USA and BMO Harris Bank, and one credit union will begin offering Google-branded bank accounts in 2021.

(Full story here.)
Will pandemic compel Congress to ease bank capital requirements?
capital-080720-topten.jpeg
Lawmakers don't appear ready to relax requirements yet, but they may do so in future legislation in hopes of spurring more bank lending.

(Full story here.)
House passes appropriations amendment to fund postal banking
post-080720-topten.jpeg
The measure would release $2 million in funding for the U.S. Postal Service to launch pilot programs to provide basic services such as checking accounts and bill payment.

(Full story here.)
State of ag lending: 'It's not full retrenchment, but it's close'
ag-080720-topten.png
The global pandemic and stalled trade negotiations have discouraged farmers and ranchers from taking on more debt and made banks uneasy about extending more credit.

(Full story here.)
Investors struggle to get clear read on small banks
small-080720-topten.jpeg
Community bank earnings are usually easy to understand, but loan deferrals and modifications as well as the complexities of the Paycheck Protection Program are skewing financial statements.

(Full story here.)

