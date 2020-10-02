© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
House PPP forgiveness plan is better than nothing, bankers say
Lenders are disappointed with a low proposed cutoff for blanket forgiveness, but they said the proposal, which waives applications for some loans, is a good first step.

Why some banks still lean on mainframes
Sales of the tried-and-true hardware keep rising despite a global shift to the cloud, and a recent survey found that large companies continue to prefer the performance and security they get from big iron.

Fed's Wells Fargo review should consider forbearance snafu: Warren
Customers suffered when they were placed in mortgage relief plans without their consent, the Massachusetts senator says. She urged the Federal Reserve to take the blunder into account as it weighs when to lift other sanctions against the bank.

What's next for Goldman Sachs's Marcus
Harit Talwar, who is moving from CEO of the digital banking unit to chairman of consumer banking, says Marcus wants to add checking and investment products, embed its offerings in additional high-profile platforms, and grow far beyond its current 5 million customers.

'Solid reputation': Why regulators long deferred to Wells Fargo on sales abuses
A new watchdog report finds that prior to 2015, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency missed numerous opportunities to address misconduct at the San Francisco bank.

Bankers give Election 2020 edge to Trump
New research reveals the financial services industry both prefers and predicts an incumbent win in November.

Twitter veteran launches credit score that digs deep into cash flow
Harvest, a fintech founded by Nami Baral, has developed an alternative scoring method that amasses data on spending patterns, debt payments and even earnings potential to get a better sense of consumers' creditworthiness.

'Fincen files' underscore urgency of AML reform
Better dialogue between banks and authorities coupled with stronger anti-money-laundering measures could help address the suspicious activity report flaws revealed by investigative journalists.

Court case reveals new details of fake-account allegations at Fifth Third
The bank contends that the misconduct was widespread, but a whistleblower letter unearthed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau points to Chicago as a hotbed of customer abuse. "We are becoming a 'predatory' financial institution," the 2010 letter said.

Government says it will start forgiving PPP loans within days
To date, the Small Business Administration hasn't acted on tens of thousands of applications that lenders have submitted since early August. However, it will begin doing so by early next week, an official says.

