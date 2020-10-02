Sales of the tried-and-true hardware keep rising despite a global shift to the cloud, and a recent survey found that large companies continue to prefer the performance and security they get from big iron.
Fed's Wells Fargo review should consider forbearance snafu: Warren
Customers suffered when they were placed in mortgage relief plans without their consent, the Massachusetts senator says. She urged the Federal Reserve to take the blunder into account as it weighs when to lift other sanctions against the bank.
Harit Talwar, who is moving from CEO of the digital banking unit to chairman of consumer banking, says Marcus wants to add checking and investment products, embed its offerings in additional high-profile platforms, and grow far beyond its current 5 million customers.
Twitter veteran launches credit score that digs deep into cash flow
Harvest, a fintech founded by Nami Baral, has developed an alternative scoring method that amasses data on spending patterns, debt payments and even earnings potential to get a better sense of consumers' creditworthiness.
Court case reveals new details of fake-account allegations at Fifth Third
The bank contends that the misconduct was widespread, but a whistleblower letter unearthed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau points to Chicago as a hotbed of customer abuse. "We are becoming a 'predatory' financial institution," the 2010 letter said.
Government says it will start forgiving PPP loans within days
To date, the Small Business Administration hasn't acted on tens of thousands of applications that lenders have submitted since early August. However, it will begin doing so by early next week, an official says.
Kathy Kraninger’s job status would be in question if Joe Biden wins the White House. If the president is reelected, she may continue balancing a deregulatory agenda with her unexpectedly tough stance on enforcement.
The coronavirus outbreak has taught community bankers to think on their feet and experiment. Speakers at an industry conference this week advised their peers to stay innovative to ensure they endure in a changing world.