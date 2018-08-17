Wells skates, conspiracy charged, ATM attacks: Top stories of the week

2
CEO Calk conspired with Manafort to defraud his own bank: Prosecutors
Steve Calk, the head of The Federal Savings Bank, was a "co-conspirator" in an effort to defraud the Chicago bank, a prosecutor said at the trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort. Could Calk be charged with a crime?
How worried should banks be about the FBI's ATM attack warning?
Banks — especially smaller ones — are being told to brace themselves for a wave of ATM raids by cybercrooks. Industry officials are uncertain what information the red alert is based on, but experts say swift, sophisticated thefts are very doable.
Capital One mends fences with one aggregator, deepens relationship with another
Capital One's dispute with Plaid raised questions about the ability of banks and aggregators to work together. But the end of that fight, and Capital One's deal with Finicity, show common ground can be reached — eventually.