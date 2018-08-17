American Banker
Now Reading: The Latest
  1. Wells skates, conspiracy charged, ATM attacks: Top stories of the week
  2. Morning Scan
    Hackers hit ATMs; Santander Holdings progresses
  3. Citi fined for fraudulent loans in Mexico, unauthorized trading
  4. U.S. Bancorp promotes Jodi Richard to chief risk officer
  5. How worried should banks be about the FBI’s ATM attack warning?
1 Wells Fargo was hit with more scandal. But does anyone care?

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo disclosed that it had mistakenly foreclosed on hundreds of homes over a five-year period. And yet, where was the outrage?

2 CEO Calk conspired with Manafort to defraud his own bank: Prosecutors

Steve Calk, the head of The Federal Savings Bank, was a "co-conspirator" in an effort to defraud the Chicago bank, a prosecutor said at the trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort. Could Calk be charged with a crime?

3 How worried should banks be about the FBI's ATM attack warning?

Banks — especially smaller ones — are being told to brace themselves for a wave of ATM raids by cybercrooks. Industry officials are uncertain what information the red alert is based on, but experts say swift, sophisticated thefts are very doable.

4 Capital One mends fences with one aggregator, deepens relationship with another

Capital One's dispute with Plaid raised questions about the ability of banks and aggregators to work together. But the end of that fight, and Capital One's deal with Finicity, show common ground can be reached — eventually.

5 U.S. Bancorp promotes Jodi Richard to chief risk officer

The Minneapolis company said Wednesday that Richard, a senior executive in its risk management office, will succeed Bill Parker in October.

6 OCC's fintech charter is a mistake

The agency's move to offer a national charter for fintech firms will undermine state authority and give certain firms an unfair advantage.

7 CFPB path to unwinding payday rule riddled with legal land mines

The bureau is expected to choose an option that could trigger court challenges after a judge yet again refused to halt the rule's compliance date.

8 WSFS broke the mold with its latest deal. Other banks should take note

Merger announcements typically follow a tried-and-true formula of cutting costs to boost profit. WSFS, however, plans to reinvest $32 million in new tech initiatives after buying Beneficial.

9 How next FHFA chief can reform Fannie, Freddie without Congress' help

The regulator of the government-sponsored enterprises has substantial authority to intervene as a legislative stalemate continues.

10 Why community banks should negotiate shorter fintech contracts

Legacy tech vendors have traditionally offered decade long contracts. But given constant change in the industry, small banks today should push for three-year deals, a bank CEO says.

