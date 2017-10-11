Bank of the Ozarks in Little Rock, Ark., reported record profits in the third quarter thanks largely to a surge in new loan originations.
The $21 billion-asset company said Wednesday that its net income in the quarter climbed 26% from the same period in 2016 to $96 million. Earnings per share of 75 cents came in a penny higher than the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
