Print Email Reprints Share

Bank of the Ozarks in Little Rock, Ark., reported record profits in the third quarter thanks largely to a surge in new loan originations.

The $21 billion-asset company said Wednesday that its net income in the quarter climbed 26% from the same period in 2016 to $96 million. Earnings per share of 75 cents came in a penny higher than the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial