BBVA, a bank known for innovating, has launched a new mobile app that is designed to help people in the U.S. send money to friends and family in Mexico — more quickly and cheaper than traditional remittance methods.

The new app, called Tuyyo, joins other disruptors, such as TransferWise, PayPal’s Xoom and WorldRemit, in using technology to attempt to improve international transfers. BBVA said it plans to roll out the app to the rest of Latin America after testing the app in Mexico — where more than $27 billion flows annually, according to the bank.