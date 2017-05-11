JPMorgan Chase customers nationwide on Thursday were prevented from making online and mobile payments, due to unspecified technology issues.

Services including bill pay and Chase QuickPay — the company’s peer-to-peer payment service — went down around 4 p.m. Eastern time, according to company spokesman Tom Kelly. He said the issue did not affect the company’s ATM or branch network, nor did it affect debit or credit card transactions.

Some could still see their balances but others — the company is not sure how many — could not, Kelly said. Several Chase customers complained, on Twitter and to an American Banker reporter, that all they saw was "N/A."

It’s unclear what, exactly, caused the outage, or how long it will take for the services to come back online.

“It’s a technology issue that we’re working on,” Kelly said.



Screenshot provided by a Chase customer Thursday afternoon. Account details redacted.

JPMorgan’s customer service division addressed the issue in a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying that it is “working to restore access to our website and mobile app.”