Synovus Financial in Columbus, Ga., rode gains in consumer and other lending and a one-time transaction fee to a 52% increase in third-quarter profits.

The $31.6 billion-asset company reported net income of $95.4 million in the quarter, up from $62.7 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were 65 cents, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to FactSet Research Systems.

