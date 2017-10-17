Synovus Financial in Columbus, Ga., rode gains in consumer and other lending and a one-time transaction fee to a 52% increase in third-quarter profits.
The $31.6 billion-asset company reported net income of $95.4 million in the quarter, up from $62.7 million a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were 65 cents, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to FactSet Research Systems.
