Bankers had such high hopes for 2017. The new presidential administration was supposed to usher in an era of tax reform, regulatory relief and business activity, but with the third quarter drawing to a close many regional banks are now readjusting their outlook for commercial lending this year.

While growth in commercial and industrial loan balances had consistently topped 6% in recent years, the pace slowed considerably in the first half of 2017, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. At the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York this week, bankers said that loan demand remained sluggish in the third quarter and is unlikely to pick up much in the fourth quarter.