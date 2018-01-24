BankMobile has hired digital-banking veteran Bob Savino as its chief product officer.

The move comes at a pivotal moment for the digital-only BankMobile, which is poised to be spun off from Customers Bancorp of Wyomissing, Pa., and merge with Clearwater, Fla.-based Flagship Community Bank. Flagship would take on the BankMobile name. Regulators still must approve the deal; it is expected to close later this year.

Savino — most recently the president of FinVention Services, which provided executive management consulting with a focus on digital banking strategy and execution — will help oversee product innovation, development and distribution at BankMobile.

He will also be tasked with “hiring a world-class fintech-product-development team” in Radnor, Pa., to continue the development of BankMobile’s banking-as-a-service platform, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

“Bob has held many influential roles in the fintech and technology industries throughout his career, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team,” Luvleen Sidhu, the president and co-founder of BankMobile, said in the release. “We are always striving to be the most simple, affordable, financially empowering bank and we look forward to further disrupting the industry with Bob’s great mix of large bank and startup experience.”

Before FinVention Services, Savino was chief technology officer at the digital bank Moven, where he oversaw the design, execution and operations of the startup. Savino was also managing director at LiquidHub, where he led a digital banking strategy practice and previously held roles at JPMorgan Chase and ICG Commerce.