What will BankMobile’s future look like once it is spun off from Customers Bancorp?

Customers launched the digital-only bank, designed to target millennials and technophiles, in January 2015. Since then, BankMobile has adapted an app for Apple Watch, formed an innovation unit and created a financial literacy and self-help podcast series.

