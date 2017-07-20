Commercial, single-family and multifamily loans drove second-quarter growth at East West Bancorp in Pasadena, Calif.
The $35.9 billion-asset company reported a profit of $118.3 million, a 14.5% increase from the year-earlier period. Its earnings per share were 81 cents, a penny better than the consensus analyst estimate compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
