WASHINGTON — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. defended its authority to approve prospective new banks in response to suggestions by acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika that his agency should be able to approve applications on its own.

“The FDIC’s role in reviewing and approving applications for deposit insurance — and closely monitoring the condition of new banks as they become established — has been an important safeguard of the safety and soundness of our banking system for more than 25 years,” FDIC spokeswoman Barbara Hagenbaugh said in a statement Friday.