WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Gov. Jerome Powell said Tuesday that capital levels at U.S. banks are about where they should be but some changes to the capital rules may be in order to make compliance easier.
Powell said that the Fed and other U.S. regulators' calibration of risk-based capital standards is roughly appropriate to safeguard against the risks posed by banks’ portfolios.
