First Horizon National in Memphis, Tenn., has acquired the operations and certain assets of Professional Mortgage, a provider of loan servicing.
The $29 billion-asset First Horizon did not disclose financial terms or provide details on the specific assets it acquired in the transaction. The acquisition was made by the company’s First Tennessee Bank subsidiary.
