First Horizon National has wasted no time as it looks to complete its biggest bank acquisition.
The Memphis, Tenn., company agreed in May to buy Capital Bank Financial for $2.2 billion, the second-largest bank acquisition announced this year. Executives used Friday’s quarterly conference call to tout early progress on the deal and their plans to immediately boost revenue once it closes.
