First Horizon in Memphis, Tenn., is feeling good about its most recent bank acquisition.

The $40 billion-asset company told investors at a conference Tuesday that it now expects to cut $85 million in annual expenses at Capital Bank Financial, which it bought on Nov. 30. That new projection is 30% higher than what management forecast when the deal was announced in May.

“We have very detailed plans, line item by line item, that builds up to the $85 million,” Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman and CEO, said during a presentation at a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs. “Not only do we have greater confidence in it, we have the ability to track it, to monitor it and to report on it, which we intend to do.”

Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's CEO, has increased confidence about his team's ability to cut costs at Capital Bank.

The company also believes it can bring in $25 million to $30 million in added revenue by 2019, with Jordan pointing to a greater ability to leverage its funding structure and hold larger portions of credit on its balance sheet.

"If we go from holding $25 million in a deal to $35 million ... it's no different in our cost structure," Jordan said. "We're going to underwrite it in the same fashion, but we picked up an additional $10 million of earning assets. So some of it is very, very easy."

First Horizon also has a "huge" opportunity to bring in more deposits in South Florida, Jordan said.

"While competitive, we think it's an opportunity to increase our core deposit funding," he added. "And we think we can do it at rates that are ... competitive vis-à-vis the marketplace competition but at the same time are attractive to any wholesale funding that we have on the balance sheet today."

First Horizon also plans to take advantage of Capital’s mortgage platform, a business it exited in 2008.

“We have the ability to leverage our wealth management [and] our private client businesses, as well as our opportunities to lever our treasury management and treasury products,” Jordan added.

If successful, First Horizon should to meet its 15% return on equity target in 2019. The company's ROE at Sept. 30 was 10.79%.

The forecast doesn’t rely heavily on increased interest rates, Jordan said, noting that management has modeled a December hike followed by one in 2019.

“To the extent that rates move up faster … that should be additive,” he said.

Jordan also provided a timeline for integrating Capital. Deposit conversions should take place in mid-2018 with a few “wrap up pieces later in the year,” he added.