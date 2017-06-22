Print Email Reprints Share

First National Bank in Omaha, Neb., has invested $1.5 million in Grameen America.

The bank, a unit of the $21 billion-asset First National of Nebraska, said in a press release Tuesday that its equity-equivalent investment in Grameen America, a nonprofit microfinance organization in New York, is part of a broader strategy to provide more opportunity in Omaha.

