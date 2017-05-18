WASHINGTON — Bradley Linskens, the former top examiner of Wells Fargo at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, sued the agency Tuesday over records requests he had made related to his removal from that job earlier this year.

Linskens, who is still with the agency, was removed from his role last month shortly before the release of an internal report that criticized the OCC's handling of the Wells' phony-accounts scandal. He filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the agency on April 12, according to the complaint.