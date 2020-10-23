© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe

Tags

Community banking Revenue and expenses

Heritage in Washington joins list of banks closing branches

By Paul Davis October 23, 2020, 9:55 a.m. EDT 1 Min Read
Register now

Heritage Financial in Olympia, Wash., is planning to close nine branches.

The $6.7 billion-asset company said the closings represent 15% of its locations. One of the branches will close in October and the rest in January.

“These actions are a result of the company’s increased focus on balancing physical locations and digital banking channels, driven by increased client usage of online and mobile banking and a commitment to improve digital banking technology,” Heritage said in a press release announcing third-quarter earnings.

Heritage said the closings should save $2.3 million a year. The company will incur $1.6 million in one-time expenses associated with the effort.

The company earned $16.6 million in the third quarter after losing $6.1 million a quarter earlier. Its loan-loss provision fell by 91% to $2.7 million.

Several banks have announced plans to close branches while reporting third-quarter results, including Univest Financial in Souderton, Pa., Umpqua Holdings in Portland, Ore., and Banner Corp. in Walla Walla, Wash.

Paul Davis
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.
Community banking Revenue and expenses Branch network Washington
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER