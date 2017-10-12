WASHINGTON — The House approved a $36.5 billion emergency funding bill on Thursday to provide disaster relief for areas hard hit by hurricanes and wildfires, including providing $16 billion in debt relief for the National Flood Insurance Program so it can continue to pay claims for flood damage.

The Trump administration had initially called for restrictions on new construction in flood zones as part of the aid package, but that provision was stripped from the bill before it was approved by a 353-69 vote.