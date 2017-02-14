BB&T’s CEO, Kelly King, wants to step up the pace of branch consolidations this year, even closing some branches that are profitable. The Winston-Salem, N.C., company will need fine levels of detail to pinpoint the correct branches to close and it plans to rely heavily on geographic information systems software.

As BB&T and other banks look for every possible competitive advantage, no matter how small, GIS software is playing a key role in developing ever-more-precise views of data. While GIS tools have been around for years, the software has become more advanced recently and more and more banks are using it for an increasing number of projects.