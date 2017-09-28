WASHINGTON — A senior House lawmaker plans to reintroduce legislation as early as Thursday requiring the IRS to fast-track the income verification process, which proponents say could help reduce the financial industry's dependence on credit bureaus.

As heads continue to roll in the wake of the Equifax breach, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said his bill would be a step up from how lenders currently verify a potential borrower's financial data.