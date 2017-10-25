The Senate's razor slim vote to repeal the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's arbitration rule was arguably the industry's biggest policymaking victory since passage of the Dodd-Frank Act. But does it mean the regulatory tide has turned in banks' favor? Many are skeptical.

"It's a very big win for banks, and a huge victory that [the Senate] finally did it, but I don't think the implications of it are all that broad," said Alan Kaplinsky, the co-practice leader at Ballard Spahr's consumer financial services group. "This was an unusual situation where there was almost universal support for an override, and look how difficult it was; they eked by."