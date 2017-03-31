At the height of the panic in late 2008, PayPal Holdings made a counterintuitive move: It entered the subprime lending business. And disproving the naysayers, the payments giant built loans of last resort to online shoppers into a lucrative business.

Since 2013, the San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal has generated an estimated $575 million in earnings from its consumer lending business, PayPal Credit. Shoppers who max out their credit cards frequently use the product to finance big-ticket online purchases.