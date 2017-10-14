Third-quarter profits at First Horizon National in Memphis, Tenn., climbed 7% from a year earlier as its lending growth trumped a downturn in fee income.
The $29.6 billion-asset company on Friday reported quarterly earnings available to common shareholders of $67.3 million. Diluted earnings per share came in at 28 cents, missing analyst consensus by 2 cents.
