Investors concerned about the financial impact on banking of climate change, unequal pay and other hot-button issues are pushing back against an effort by an influential lobbying group to overhaul the shareholder proposal process.

The Business Roundtable, chaired by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, is urging the Trump administration to curb the ability of small investors to bring issues to a shareholder vote during annual meetings. In a recent letter to the White House, the Roundtable argued in favor of raising the ownership threshold required to submit proposals.