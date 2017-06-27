Continuing tension over the North American Free Trade Agreement is causing headaches for many U.S. farmers and concerns for agricultural lenders.

The Mexican government, which is looking for leverage in Nafta negotiations, cut back on imports of soybean meal, corn and chicken in the first four months of 2017, based on data from the Department of Agriculture. The pullback comes as U.S. farmers deal with other issues such as low commodities prices and overproduction in some segments.