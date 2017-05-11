Print Email Reprints Share

First Mutual Holding in Lakewood, Ohio, is merging with Doolin Security Savings Bank in West Virginia.

First Mutual and Doolin both have $48 million in assets. The combined mutual will be based in Belpre, Ohio. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter; financial terms were not disclosed.

