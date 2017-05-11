First Mutual Holding in Lakewood, Ohio, is merging with Doolin Security Savings Bank in West Virginia.
First Mutual and Doolin both have $48 million in assets. The combined mutual will be based in Belpre, Ohio. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter; financial terms were not disclosed.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In