Oklahoma is already a favorable market for the payday loan industry. The Sooner State has more than 300 payday stores, which can charge customers $45 on a two-week loan of $300.

But now the controversial industry is pushing a legislative measure that would make Oklahoma even friendlier territory. A bill passed Thursday by the state Senate would allow lenders to offer installment loans of up to 12 months at rates far higher than they can charge now, while leaving unchanged the rules for shorter-term payday loans.