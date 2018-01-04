PNC Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh has named a former federal banking regulator and a cybersecurity expert as directors.

The $364 billion-asset company appointed Martin Pfinsgraff and Linda Medler to its board, which it expanded to 16 members. The new recruits will be classified as independent directors.

“PNC is continuing to build its board with the expertise required in the current market,” Chairman and CEO William Demchak said in a news release Thursday. “Ms. Medler and Mr. Pfinsgraff have extensive leadership experience and bring deep knowledge and insights to PNC.”

Pfinsgraff retired last year as senior deputy comptroller for large-bank supervision at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. He was named to the position in 2013 after the surprise departure of Michael Brosnan. Pfinsgraff had worked at the OCC since 2011.

Pfinsgraff was previously chief operating officer of iJet International, a risk management provider he co-founded, and had been an executive at Prudential Securities, including a stint as president of capital markets for it securities arm.

Pfinsgraff has written opinion columns for American Banker’s BankThink section, most recently a piece discussing the need to improve regulators’ procedures for holding wrongdoers accountable.

Medler is a retired brigadier general with the U.S. Air Force. Her last assignment with the Air Force was director of capability and resource integration for the U.S. Cyber Command, which is based at the National Security Agency in Maryland.

Most recently, Medler was chief information security officer and director of information technology security at Raytheon Missile Systems. She left Raytheon in December. Medler is also CEO of LA Medler and Associates, which provides cyber-strategy consulting to commercial clients and customers of the U.S. Defense Department.