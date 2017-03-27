Santander Holdings USA closed a branch inside the same building as its Boston headquarters Monday morning after about 50 to 60 protesters from a union-affiliated group briefly entered the space.
The retail office at 75 State Street closed for less than an hour, “to ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” after the demonstrators from the Committee for Better Banks got inside, the bank said. The headquarters offices are on the upper floors of the building.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In