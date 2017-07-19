A widening net interest margin and rising trust income boosted the bottom line for M&T Bank in Buffalo, N.Y.
The $120.9 billion-asset company's net income in the second quarter rose 13% year over year to $381 million. Earnings per share were $2.35, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.26, according to FactSet Research Systems.
