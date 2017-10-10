TD Bank is going where just a handful of banks have been willing to tread — allowing a piece of software to be the first line of communication with customers.
In the hopes of adding a “conversational element” to mobile banking, TD is embedding its app with an artificial-intelligence-based virtual assistant that can answer customers’ spoken or typed questions.
