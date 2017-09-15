Print Email Reprints Share

David Dotherow has joined a rare group of bankers by opening a post-crisis bank.

Winter Park National Bank in Florida opened on Aug. 1, roughly a month after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved its application. Only three other banks have debuted this year: International Bank of Commerce in Oklahoma, Blue Gate Bank in California and Bank of Austin in Texas.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial