David Dotherow has joined a rare group of bankers by opening a post-crisis bank.
Winter Park National Bank in Florida opened on Aug. 1, roughly a month after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved its application. Only three other banks have debuted this year: International Bank of Commerce in Oklahoma, Blue Gate Bank in California and Bank of Austin in Texas.
