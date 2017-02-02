WASHINGTON — A top Republican lawmaker on the House Financial Services Committee is calling on the Federal Reserve to unilaterally disengage from the Financial Stability Board and Basel Committee on Banking Supervision until President Trump has installed his nominees on the Fed board.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., vice chair of the panel, sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen dated Tuesday saying that continued participation in those international standard setting forums is “predicated on achieving the objectives set by the new administration.”