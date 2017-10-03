When Kate Quinn joined U.S. Bancorp as its chief marketing officer in 2013, her immediate impression of the country’s fifth-largest bank holding company by assets was that it “was all steak and no sizzle.”

Though U.S. Bancorp had been one of the industry’s best performers, known for having strong leadership, a smart capable workforce and top-of-the-line products and services, it was far from a universally recognized brand.