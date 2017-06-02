A group of community activists are objecting to PacWest Bancorp’s deal to purchase CU Bancorp.
The 21 organizations, led by the California Reinvestment Coalition, sent a letter to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. claiming that the deal fails to meet the convenience and needs of their communities.
