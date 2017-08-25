Wells Fargo is trying to convince federal appeals judges that a large class-action lawsuit brought by customers who were charged hefty overdraft fees should be thrown out, since the aggrieved consumers agreed upfront to settle any disputes in arbitration.

Meanwhile, many of the scandal-plagued bank’s adversaries have their eye on the court of public opinion, arguing that Wells Fargo’s various misdeeds demonstrate why mandatory arbitration clauses in consumer banking agreements ought to be barred.