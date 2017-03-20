A renewed marketing push has so far failed to bear fruit for Wells Fargo’s retail banking operation, which is still reeling from a scandal that badly dented its reputation.
The $1.9 trillion-asset bank said Monday that consumers opened 43% fewer checking accounts in February than they did in the same period a year earlier. On a daily basis — last month had one fewer business day than February 2016 did — the decline was 40%.
