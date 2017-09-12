Print Email Reprints Share

Expect more bad news from Wells Fargo in the coming months.

Speaking at an investor conference in New York Tuesday morning, CEO Tim Sloan signaled that the company could uncover more examples of financial harm to its customers as part of an ongoing internal review of its sales practices.

