Amazon’s surprise announcement Friday that it is buying Whole Foods, the upscale grocer, sparked concern across the retail banking industry, as executives scrambled to assess the future implications of the blockbuster deal.

Reactions ran the gamut. Bankers with branches inside of rival grocery stores, alarmed by the steep plunge in grocers’ stock prices Friday, wondered if grocery chains would start shuttering stores in order to stay competitive. Consultants prognosticated on the importance of and brick-and-mortar locations, as banks — just like online retailers — try find the right balance between storefronts and digital platforms.